Netflix’s “Fester” – A Spooky Spin-Off Series in the Works

Netflix is expanding on the success of its popular show “Wednesday” with a spin-off series that focuses on the character of Uncle Fester. The new show, currently titled “Fester,” is still in the early stages of development and is being produced MGM Television.

While Uncle Fester played a relatively small role in the first season of “Wednesday,” he left a lasting impression on viewers. Fred Armisen brought the character to life alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who portrayed Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams.

The original series, set in the eerie and eccentric world of the Addams Family, follows Wednesday Addams as she navigates high school at Nevermore Academy. Since its premiere in November 2022, it has become one of Netflix’s most-watched shows, breaking records for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series.

There were concerns that the recent acquisition of MGM Television Amazon might impact the future of “Wednesday,” but fans can rest assured that more episodes are on the way. Amazon and Netflix reached an agreement in July to continue the show’s production.

The showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, expressed their excitement about the upcoming second season and the opportunity to further explore Wednesday’s relationships with Morticia and her friend and roommate, Enid.

Overall, the news of the spin-off series, “Fester,” is an exciting development for fans of Netflix’s “Wednesday.” While details are still scarce, viewers can anticipate more spooky and kooky adventures in the world of the Addams Family. Stay tuned for updates on this ghoulishly delightful new series.