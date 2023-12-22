How to Improve Your Sleep After Waking Up in the Middle of the Night

Summary: Anyone who has experienced difficulty falling back to sleep after waking up in the middle of the night knows the impact it can have on the following day. This article explores several reasons that can disrupt sleep, including stress, discomfort, environmental factors, and sleep disorders. It provides expert advice on what to do when you wake up in the middle of the night, emphasizing relaxation techniques such as progressive relaxation, breathing exercises, and engaging in low-stimulation activities. The article also highlights the mistakes to avoid, such as reaching for your phone or looking at the clock, as they can further increase stress and hinder sleep. Additionally, it explains the role of the body’s internal clock and how a misalignment between sleep pressure and circadian signaling can lead to waking up at night. The article suggests adjusting your internal clock implementing strategies like consistent wake-up times, timed exposure to bright light, changes in meal times, melatonin supplements, exercise, and moderate caffeine consumption. By making these adjustments, individuals may experience a reduction in nighttime awakenings and improved sleep quality.

