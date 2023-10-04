US Calls for Respect of Journalist Rights Amid Concerns Over NewsClick’s Alleged Links to China

The US government has expressed its support for the role of media, including social media, in promoting vibrant and free democracies. It has also called on the Indian government, as well as governments worldwide, to respect the human rights of journalists, both online and offline.

NewsClick, an Indian news website, has been the subject of reports alleging its links to China. The US State Department spokesperson, Vedant Patel, acknowledged these concerns but refrained from commenting on their veracity. However, Patel reiterated the US government’s stance on the importance of freedom of expression for journalists and the media.

While the US does not possess independent confirmation of the claims against NewsClick, it has expressed its commitment to addressing such concerns through diplomatic channels. Patel emphasized that respecting the human rights of journalists, including freedom of expression, is crucial for the US, not only with regards to India but also to other countries.

The founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, Prabir Purkayastha, was recently arrested the Delhi Police Special cell. These developments occurred in the context of a New York Times report that alleged NewsClick’s funding through an American businessman as part of a Chinese influence operation.

The US government has consistently advocated for the protection of journalists’ rights globally, urging governments to ensure their freedom of expression. While Patel admitted to lacking additional information about the specific circumstances surrounding NewsClick, he maintained that the US will continue to engage with the Indian government and other governments on these matters.

The State Department’s principal deputy spokesperson further highlighted the significance of media and social media in a vibrant and free democracy, underscoring their crucial role in shaping public discourse and facilitating the exchange of ideas.

With both India and China being major global players, debates on media influence, freedom of expression, and geopolitical dynamics are likely to continue. The US, as a champion of democratic values, will closely monitor such developments, pushing for the protection of journalists’ rights and freedom of expression.

Source: Hindustan Times