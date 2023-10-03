Chelsea Star Ben Chilwell Ruled Out Until December with Hamstring Injury

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell will be sidelined until December due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the Carabao Cup win over Brighton last week. The Daily Telegraph reports that the recovery period for Chilwell’s injury could be as long as eight weeks, ruling him out of action until December. This setback comes after the 26-year-old was previously sidelined with a hamstring injury that kept him out of England’s World Cup squad in November last year.

Chilwell, who has been a crucial player for Chelsea, featuring in almost all their Premier League matches this season, expressed his frustration on his Instagram story. However, he remains focused on supporting the team from the sidelines and working towards their success.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on Chilwell’s condition, describing it as bad news. He mentioned that the initial assessment from the medical staff doesn’t look promising, indicating a substantial absence from the squad.

Chilwell joins a growing list of Chelsea players currently on the sidelines, including defenders Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, and captain Reece James. Additionally, midfielders Romeo Lavia and Carney Chukwuemeka, along with forward Christopher Nkunku, are also currently out of action.

As fans continue to support their team, Chelsea will strive to maintain their good form without Chilwell and work towards reclaiming their place among the top clubs in English football.

Definitions:

– Hamstring Injury: A strain or tear in the muscles or tendons at the back of the thigh, typically caused rapid leg movements or overstretching.

– Carabao Cup: A knockout football competition in England open to all clubs in the top four levels of the English football league system.

– Premier League: The top professional football league in England, comprising 20 clubs.

Sources: The Daily Telegraph