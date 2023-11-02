New Feature in WhatsApp Allows Users to Separate Work and Personal Accounts

WhatsApp has undoubtedly become one of the most life-changing applications for humans. However, the invasion of technology into our private lives has become a concern, especially when work messages start infiltrating our leisure time. Nevertheless, WhatsApp’s success lies not only in its ease of communication but also in its continuous updates that cater to user needs. In line with this, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for those tired of receiving work-related messages during their downtime.

On October 19th, WhatsApp’s official blog announced the exciting news that users can now have multiple accounts on a single device. This update allows individuals to switch seamlessly between accounts, such as their work and personal accounts, without the need to constantly log in and out or carry multiple phones. The company stated, “Now you no longer need to log out every time you stop using one account, carry two phones with you, or worry about sending messages from the wrong account.”

If you’re eager to separate your personal and professional lives, here is a step-by-step guide on how to utilize this new feature:

1. Ensure you have a second phone number and SIM card on your device.

2. Open the WhatsApp application and go to Settings.

3. Tap the arrow next to your name and select “Add account.”

The company further advised that users can control the privacy settings and notifications for each account independently. Moreover, there is another “hidden” trick to have multiple accounts on the same device, specifically for certain Android cell phones. You can check if your device supports it following these steps:

1. Access your device’s settings.

2. Select “Advanced Features.”

3. Enable “Dual Messenger” or a similar function.

4. Install a second copy of the WhatsApp application.

This additional copy will function independently from the original app, allowing you to link one of the accounts to another phone if desired.

With this new feature, WhatsApp empowers its users to maintain a clear boundary between their professional and personal lives, ensuring peace of mind and improved work-life balance.

FAQ:

Q: Can I have multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device?

A: Yes, WhatsApp now allows users to have multiple accounts on one device.

Q: How can I add a second account on WhatsApp?

A: To add a second account, open WhatsApp, go to Settings, tap the arrow next to your name, and select “Add account.”

Q: Can I control privacy settings and notifications for each account independently?

A: Yes, WhatsApp provides the option to control privacy settings and notifications for each account separately.

Q: Are there any additional tricks to have multiple accounts on Android devices?

A: Yes, some Android devices have a “Dual Messenger” or similar function that enables the installation of a second copy of the WhatsApp application. This allows for two independent accounts on the same device.