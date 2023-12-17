New Photography Studio Opens its Doors in Canonsburg

A vibrant addition to the downtown area, a new photography studio has recently opened in Canonsburg. With the cutting of the ribbon, Jasmine Powell Photography marked the beginning of its exciting journey in the vibrant community.

The grand opening ceremony took place on November 25, in the presence of Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, members of the Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce, as well as the borough council. Jasmine Powell and her husband, Saviel Lopez, were thrilled to welcome their guests and showcase their brand-new business venture.

The event was a moment of great pride for Powell as she received a warm Mayor’s Certificate of Welcome from Mayor Rhome. This recognition further solidified the support of the local community and the eagerness to embrace this unique addition to the business landscape.

Jasmine Powell Photography offers a fresh perspective on capturing memories through the lens. With an artistic approach and attention to detail, Powell and her team bring a unique touch to every session. From weddings and family portraits to professional headshots, their range of services caters to a diverse clientele.

Located at 134 N. Jefferson Ave., interested individuals can find more information about Jasmine Powell Photography on their website at https://www.jasminepowellphoto.com/. The website showcases a portfolio that beautifully illustrates the studio’s skill and creativity.

As the downtown area of Canonsburg continues to grow, the addition of Jasmine Powell Photography adds to the already thriving business community. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence, this new studio is poised to become a go-to destination for all photography needs in the area.

Experience the magic of Jasmine Powell Photography and capture your special moments with a touch of artistry and professionalism.