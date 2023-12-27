Children’s Safety at Risk as Vapes with Child-Friendly Designs Illegally Promoted on Social Media

Amidst growing concerns about the health risks associated with vaping, illegal advertisements for vapes with child-friendly designs are openly circulating on popular social media platform TikTok. These vapes, featuring beloved cartoon characters and sweet brand logos, are being promoted to teenagers, raising concerns about the potential impact on children’s health.

One of the videos discovered on TikTok showcased vapes designed to resemble fruit flavors and bearing the California cannabis sign, indicating their legality in certain US states. However, the account directing users to these products was advertising through Telegram, indicating that transactions were taking place via the secure messaging app for shipping elsewhere. This raises further concerns about the accessibility and distribution of these products to underage users.

In addition to the fruit-flavored vapes, other videos highlighted vapes with designs inspired The Simpsons and Smarties logos, further enticing young viewers to engage in this dangerous habit. This illegal promotion of child-friendly vapes on social media platforms like TikTok is exacerbating concerns regarding the safety of children who may be using them without fully understanding the potential risks.

These advertisements come at a time when children using illegal vapes have been hospitalized across the country. Reports from various regions, including Essex, Hampshire, and Middlesbrough, have warned about children collapsing after using cannabis oil vapes. In fact, in the town of Sleaford, Lincolnshire, eight children were hospitalized over a few months due to vaping.

The use of vapes and substances containing harmful synthetic drugs, such as spice, has become increasingly prevalent among children. These products have been found to cause serious health issues, including breathing problems, resulting in emergency room visits for young individuals. Furthermore, vapes are often seen as a gateway drug, leading to potential substance misuse.

Efforts are being made to address this issue, with the UK government considering stricter regulations on vape products. These measures may include restrictions on flavors and marketing tactics that target children. Health authorities strongly advise against vaping due to the potential long-term harms and addiction risks, particularly for young people who have never smoked.

TikTok, in response to the discovery of these advertisements, has emphasized its commitment to removing content that violates its community guidelines. Nevertheless, this issue highlights the need for greater vigilance and regulation to protect children from the harmful effects of vaping.