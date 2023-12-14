California Employers Prohibited from Discriminating Based on Cannabis Use

California employers will now be legally required to refrain from discriminating against employees or applicants based on their use of cannabis outside of the workplace. The state will be implementing new laws, Assembly Bill 2188 and Senate Bill 700, on January 1st to expand employment protections for individuals who engage in marijuana use.

Assembly Bill 2188, signed into law Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022, and Senate Bill 700, signed earlier this year, clarify and expand certain provisions of AB 2188. These laws will make it illegal for employers with five or more employees to penalize workers for off-duty cannabis consumption. SB 700 also adds protection for job applicants prohibiting employers from inquiring about their prior use of the substance, except in cases where cannabis-related crimes are relevant to the position.

Moreover, the laws prevent employers from reprimanding employees who test positive for “non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites” in employer required drug screenings. These metabolites are residual substances of cannabis that remain in the body after THC has been metabolized. However, it is important to note that drug tests primarily screen for these metabolites, rather than active THC, which does not necessarily indicate impairment. The presence of metabolites has not been shown to increase the risk of workplace accidents, as stated the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).

However, employers are still permitted to screen for the presence of active THC and take disciplinary measures if employees are found to be impaired while on the job. Certain types of employers, such as those in the construction trades or workplaces that receive federal funding, are exempt from these protections due to federal drug testing requirements.

This new legislation aims to address workplace discrimination against lawful cannabis users, which has been an ongoing issue disproportionately affecting communities of color. According to a study from the American Addiction Centers, black individuals are more than twice as likely as their white counterparts to face reprimands or termination for failing a drug test.

California is now among the eight states that have laws protecting employment rights for both recreational and medicinal marijuana users. These states include Washington, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Montana, and Rhode Island. An additional twenty states only prohibit workplace discrimination against medical marijuana users.