Following the outbreak of a potentially fatal respiratory illness affecting dogs in multiple states, the West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department has made the decision to temporarily close the city’s dog parks. The closure is aimed at preventing the further spread of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (CIRD), a newly identified illness that has raised concerns among dog owners nationwide.

While the Park and Recs department did not explicitly mention the outbreak of CIRD, it emphasized the importance of responsible pet ownership and cleanliness in all public spaces frequented dogs. Proper waste disposal and up-to-date vaccinations were strongly recommended as crucial steps in preventing the transmission of CIRD and other diseases.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has reported cases of CIRD in 14 states, including Oregon, Colorado, and California. The illness was first identified in August and exhibits symptoms similar to kennel cough but does not respond to standard antibiotics.

While reports of fatalities caused CIRD have raised alarm among dog owners, experts reassure that the chances of fatality are rare. According to the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association, common symptoms of respiratory illness in dogs include coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing, and nasal or eye discharge. Dog owners are encouraged to seek veterinary care if their pet shows any of these symptoms.

To proactively protect their dogs from contracting CIRD, the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association advises dog owners to ensure their pets are up to date on vaccinations, including those for canine influenza, Bordetella, and parainfluenza. Limiting exposure to unknown dogs, avoiding communal water bowls and toys, and creating playgroups with vaccinated dogs are also recommended preventive measures.

As responsible dog owners, it is vital for us to prioritize the health and well-being of our pets. By following these guidelines and staying informed about CIRD, we can play our part in mitigating the spread of this respiratory disease.