Canfield Senior Vince Luce Commits to Robert Morris University

Canfield High School senior Vince Luce recently made the decision to continue his academic pursuits and football career at Robert Morris University. Luce, a talented lineman for the Canfield Cardinals, expressed his excitement and dedication to this opportunity.

Reflecting on his journey, Luce stated, “Since the day I first picked up a football, I’ve always dreamed of reaching this moment. The love I have for the game constantly pulls me in, and I’m determined to give my all to earn playing time.”

Luce’s exceptional performance on the field this season earned him recognition as a First Team All Northeast Ohio and a First Team All-Conference selection. Canfield’s head football coach, Mike Pavlansky, has no doubt that Luce will thrive at the collegiate level.

Coach Pavlansky described Luce as a compassionate and driven individual who feels disappointed when he doesn’t meet his own expectations. Despite his impressive size at 6 foot 3 and 285 pounds, Luce’s opponents know he is a formidable force on the field.

Luce played an integral role in Canfield’s success, contributing to 21 victories over the past two seasons, including clinching the Division III State Championship in 2022. The senior lineman attributes his success to his Canfield roots.

“I will always be there for my teammates, doing whatever I can to support them and be a valuable teammate,” Luce affirmed. “Canfield holds a special place in my heart. The community has embraced me since I was young, and I wouldn’t trade it for any other school in the nation.”

Robert Morris University’s football program competes at the Division I level in the FCS. The team finished the past season with a 4-7 record and has accepted an invitation to rejoin the Northeast Conference for the upcoming year.

As Luce embarks on this new chapter of his football career, Canfield and its community will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on his collegiate journey.