Canelo Alvarez Dominates Jermell Charlo to Retain Super Middleweight Championship

Canelo Alvarez successfully defended his status as undisputed super middleweight champion, defeating Jermell Charlo in a highly anticipated fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Mexican warrior showcased his dominance throughout the match, landing 134 of 385 shots compared to Charlo’s 71 of 398. Canelo’s power shots also proved effective, with 78 of them finding their mark.

Charlo, who suffered his second loss as a professional boxer, struggled to keep up with Canelo’s relentless attack. In the seventh round, he was dropped for the first time in his career. The judges scored the fight in favor of Canelo, with scores of 119-108, 118-109, and 118-109.

The event attracted a star-studded crowd, including boxers, celebrities, and influential figures. Social media was abuzz with discussions about Canelo’s dominant performance and Charlo’s lackluster showing.

Reactions to the fight poured in, with fellow boxer Terence Crawford commending Canelo’s skill stating, “Congratulations, Canelo. You made the so-called lion look like a baby cub.” Other notable figures, such as Platinum Mike Perry and Dan Henderson, also weighed in on the fight, expressing their admiration for Canelo’s abilities.

Despite his defeat, Charlo received praise for his efforts. ESPN’s Myron Medcalf acknowledged the challenge Charlo faced, stating, “Charlo, a junior middleweight, is in there with a guy who has fought at 175 pounds. The power is so different.”

In the end, Canelo’s superior skills and power were the deciding factors in the fight, as he showcased why he is one of the best fighters in the sport.