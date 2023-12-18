New York Man Convicted on Charges Related to Capitol Riot

In a recent court decision, a New York man named Philip Sean Grillo has been convicted of charges relating to the January 6th Capitol riot. Grillo, who is running for the congressional seat previously held George Santos, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding along with several other misdemeanors.

During his trial, Grillo testified that he was unaware that Congress was convening inside the Capitol building on that day. However, evidence presented the Justice Department showed that Grillo had entered and exited the Capitol multiple times, including at least once through a broken window.

While inside the Capitol, Grillo made statements on camera expressing his intention to “stop the steal” and celebrating the fact that they had “stormed the Capitol” and “shut it down.” Grillo also recorded videos of himself inside the building during the riot.

Grillo’s attorneys argued that he believed he was authorized to engage in the conduct outlined in the indictment. However, the jury ultimately found him guilty of the charges brought against him.

Grillo, who was arrested in February 2021, has not yet been sentenced. It remains uncertain whether he will still be a candidate in the upcoming special election for the congressional seat.

This conviction serves as a reminder of the ongoing legal consequences for those involved in the attack on the Capitol. More than 1,230 individuals have been charged with crimes related to the events of January 6th. The Justice Department continues to pursue justice and accountability for those responsible for the assault on democracy.