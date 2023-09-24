In this article, we provide an overview of the training details and schedule for an upcoming online training session. The training will cover a range of topics and is open to individuals who are registered and logged in to the platform.

The training is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The session will be conducted online, allowing participants from different time zones to attend. The training is divided into multiple time slots to accommodate participants from different regions.

The following are the time slots for the training:

Eastern: 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm

Central: 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm

Mountain: 11:00 am – 11:45 am

Pacific: 10:00 am – 10:45 am

To participate in the training, individuals must be registered on the platform and logged in to their accounts. This ensures that only authorized individuals can enroll for the training and access the training resources.

The training is free of charge, providing an excellent opportunity for individuals to enhance their knowledge and skills in the specified areas. Participants can expect to gain valuable insights and practical guidance during the training session.

In conclusion, the upcoming online training session offers a valuable learning experience for individuals interested in the topics covered. The training is open to registered participants, and the schedule accommodates participants from different time zones. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to expand your knowledge and skills.

Definitions:

Online: Refers to activities conducted over the internet or through digital platforms.

Time Slots: Designated windows of time allocated for specific activities or events.

Time Zones: Geographical regions with the same standard time used to facilitate scheduling and coordination.

Sources:

Training details provided the organizing committee.