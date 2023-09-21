TikTok Misinformation Poses Health Risks for Gynecologic Cancer Patients, Study Finds

Millions of women are turning to the popular Chinese social media platform TikTok for health advice related to gynecologic cancers. However, a new study conducted researchers at Ohio State University has found that the majority of the information found on TikTok regarding gynecologic cancers is misleading or dramatically inaccurate, which could potentially endanger the health of those seeking advice.

The study, titled “More than a song and dance: Exploration of patient perspectives and educational quality of gynecologic cancer content on TikTok,” brings attention to the power of social media in promoting misinformation that can have negative impacts on patient health outcomes.

TikTok has been downloaded over 130 million times in the United States and has reached two billion downloads worldwide, mainly among young people. Gynecologic oncology specialist Prof. Laura Chambers and her colleagues conducted the study to better understand how patients, particularly young women and mothers, were utilizing social media platforms like TikTok to seek information about their health concerns.

The researchers systematically analyzed the top five hashtags for each gynecologic cancer, such as ovarian, endometrial, cervical, and vulvar cancer, as well as gestational trophoblastic diseases. They found that at least 73% of the content on TikTok related to gynecologic cancers was inaccurate and of poor educational quality.

“These inaccuracies and misinformation on TikTok raise questions about how we can address these issues and communicate directly with patients,” remarked Prof. Chambers. She emphasized the importance of providing accurate and reliable information to patients through diverse content that takes into account racial and cultural disparities.

The study also highlighted the vulnerability displayed in social media content surrounding personal cancer journeys. It calls for a care environment that fosters trust and open conversations between medical professionals and patients. Prof. Chambers recommends patients to seek out reputable medical- and patient advocacy-sponsored in-person and online support communities for accurate information and support.

In conclusion, while TikTok may serve as a platform for connecting with others going through similar experiences, it is crucial for users to exercise caution and consult reliable sources for accurate health advice.

