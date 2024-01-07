Maldivian Politicians’ Racist Remarks Backfire, Sparking Pro-Indian Tourism Movement

In a surprising turn of events, the recent racist remarks made Maldivian politician Zahid Rameez and minister Mariyam Shiuna targeting Indians and belittling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination have boomeranged. Instead of discouraging Indian tourists, their comments have ignited a powerful pro-Indian tourism movement.

Social media platforms were flooded with the hashtag #BoycottMaldives, with users expressing their outrage over the derogatory remarks. Indians, including celebrities, vowed to cancel their planned trips to the Maldives in response to the offensive comments. However, many took a different approach, choosing to promote Indian tourism and showcasing the beauty of Lakshadweep.

Bollywood actor John Abraham took to Instagram to recommend visiting Lakshadweep islands, highlighting the warm Indian hospitality and the abundant marine life to explore. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar urged his fellow countrymen to support Indian tourism, emphasizing that India sends the maximum number of tourists to the Maldives and questioning why such unprovoked hate should be tolerated.

One Indian traveler shared their decision to cancel a planned trip to the Maldives after seeing the deputy minister’s tweet. The sentiments of disappointment and frustration were echoed many others who were considering spending their vacations in the island nation.

Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives, further fueled the controversy with his controversial remarks comparing the economies of India and Sri Lanka, and questioning the cleanliness and quality of service in Lakshadweep. However, instead of deterring Indian tourists, his comments inadvertently highlighted the comparison between the two destinations, with Lakshadweep gaining significant attention as the most searched tourist destination in recent days.

The repercussions of these offensive remarks were felt not only among the general public but also within political circles. Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory language used minister Mariyam Shiuna and emphasized the importance of India as a key ally for the security and prosperity of the Maldives.

In conclusion, the racist remarks Maldivian politicians have inadvertently backfired, triggering a pro-Indian tourism movement. This serves as a reminder of the power of social media and the resilience of a nation’s people in defending their dignity and promoting their own tourism potential.