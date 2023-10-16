Difficulty Cancelling Subscriptions: Consumers Face Challenges with Netflix and Amazon Prime

Consumers are encountering obstacles when trying to cancel their subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Ward Council, a resident of Massachusetts, faced this issue when he attempted to cancel his Netflix account. Despite hitting the cancel button on the website, Council received a welcome email from Netflix days later, indicating that his account had been reactivated. This pattern continued even after Council cancelled his account again. Frustrated the difficulty, Council turned to his credit card company to dispute the charges and successfully put an end to his Netflix subscription.

This problem is not exclusive to Netflix. Cancelling an Amazon Prime account also presents a complex process. Critics have labeled this as a “dark pattern,” emphasizing the unnecessary hurdles that consumers face when trying to cancel their subscriptions.

In response to such complaints, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed a rule known as the “click to cancel” rule. This rule would require companies to make the cancellation process as simple as the sign-up process. Over 1,600 people have submitted public comments regarding this rule, indicating the widespread interest and concern from consumers.

Boston 25 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard suggests cancelling subscriptions in writing to establish an electronic or paper trail. This can be done through email or text, ensuring that there is proof of cancellation.

The Association of National Advertisers, an industry group, has criticized the proposed rule, arguing that it may create frustration and unnecessary burdens for consumers.

As of now, the FTC has not provided a specific timetable for when the proposed rule will be voted on.

Definitions:

1. Dark pattern: A design or user interface that manipulates or deceives users into making unintended choices or actions.

