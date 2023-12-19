Struggles Continue for Ottawa County Health Department Amid Budget Cuts

The Ottawa County Health Department is facing significant challenges as a result of recent budget cuts, according to the deputy health officer. The department has seen staffing capacity, hiring, and retention issues that they haven’t encountered in a decade. This year alone, 25 people have left the department, including six who were let go due to the non-renewal of COVID-19 grants. As a result, there are currently 12 full-time positions sitting open.

In addition to staffing challenges, the services provided the health department are also being affected. Food inspections for schools, for instance, are being reduced, with schools now only receiving one inspection per year instead of the usual two. The department is also experiencing delays in well and septic permits, with a backlog of 30 permits to process.

The deputy health administrator emphasized the importance of timely permit processing, stating that these permits are essential for development and real estate sales. The delays could have a significant impact on the local economy.

To address some of these challenges, the county health department has proposed adding funding to health education. They have requested $121,000 to hire a full-time health educator to work as the Ottawa Food Coordinator. This comes after a 48% cut to health education and nutrition funding for the current fiscal year.

The department is currently exploring strategies to retain existing staff and attract new employees. The ongoing difficulties could potentially lead to conversations with the state regarding additional support.

Despite the challenges, the department remains committed to ensuring health nutrition services requirements are met. They are actively working on finding solutions to the staffing and funding issues they are facing.

Overall, the Ottawa County Health Department’s struggles highlight the critical importance of adequate funding and resources for public health initiatives.