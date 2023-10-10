Join CANARIAS7’s WhatsApp Channel for Exclusive News and Recommendations

Summary:

CANARIAS7, a leading news publication, now has its own channel on WhatsApp where readers can access the most relevant news of the day, discover unique stories, and explore gastronomic, cultural, and leisure recommendations hand-picked the editors. Joining the channel is simple – just click on the provided link or search for CANARIAS7 in the WhatsApp application.

In this confidential and anonymous space, neither the CANARIAS7 team nor any other users have access to personal data or phone numbers of the channel’s followers. Users’ privacy is protected, ensuring that no one can view, use, or know which channels or groups a user follows.

To join CANARIAS7’s WhatsApp channel, click on the provided link or search for us directly in the WhatsApp application. CANARIAS7 is a verified user, indicated the green checkmark next to our name. Alternatively, you can find the channels in the “Novedades” tab, located next to the chat buttons and community access.

Once inside the “Canales” section, WhatsApp offers a list of popular channels to follow and a search bar to look for specific channels. Once joined, readers can customize their notification settings, enabling quick access to new publications. They also have the option to mute notifications and read messages at their convenience.

CANARIAS7’s WhatsApp channel provides a convenient way for readers to stay informed about important news, discover compelling stories, and explore recommendations for various aspects of life in the Canary Islands. Join now to become a part of this exclusive community.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging application that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, and share media files.

Sources:

– CANARIAS7: [Source Name]

– WhatsApp: [Source Name]