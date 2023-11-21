Canara Bank Unveils Innovative Services to Cater to Corporate and Feature Phone Users

Canara Bank celebrated its 118th Founder’s Day on November 20th offering a range of new products and services designed to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. These innovative offerings include Canara Corporate ai1, a comprehensive banking application that provides corporate customers with a 360-degree view of their dashboard, forex transactions, trade finance solutions, and more. With the option of bulk payments, Canara Corporate ai1 empowers corporate clients to conveniently manage their banking transactions through both internet banking and a dedicated mobile app.

One of the notable services launched on Founder’s Day was Canara UPI 123 Pay, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) based UPI solution specifically aimed at feature phone users. This intuitive application enables feature phone users to effortlessly register for UPI, make peer-to-peer payments, check their account balance, and even reset their UPI PIN.

In a bid to enhance customer convenience, Canara Bank also introduced a pioneering WhatsApp banking channel. This platform, accessible sending a simple “Hi” or “Hello” message to 9076030001, offers a host of services to customers, regardless of whether they hold an account with Canara Bank or another financial institution. With a choice of 10 Indian languages, including English, customers can effortlessly inquire about their account balance, request mini-statements, open new accounts, and initiate deposit openings.

This array of new offerings showcases Canara Bank’s commitment to embracing technology and innovation while prioritizing customer satisfaction. By enhancing their digital banking channels and introducing user-friendly applications, Canara Bank is revolutionizing the way customers engage with their banking services.

