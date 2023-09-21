New Feature in WhatsApp: Channels for Global Interaction

WhatsApp has launched a new feature called Channels, which is now available in 150 countries. Channels provide a new way for users to interact with each other through private, one-way publications. This concept will be particularly useful for content creators, media organizations, and official entities, allowing them to share news and updates with their followers in a more streamlined and direct manner.

Any user can create their own channel or contribute to existing channels. To create a channel, users need to follow a few simple steps: open WhatsApp, go to the “News” tab, click on the “Channels” panel, select “Create a Channel”, and follow the prompts to assign a name, image, and description to the channel. Once created, users can share the channel link to invite others to join and start sharing content.

Channels are a one-way communication tool, where only the owner of the channel can make publications. Users can choose to follow channels created others going to the “News” tab, scrolling down to the “Channels” section, and clicking on the “Follow” button next to the desired channel. Additionally, channels can be accessed through direct links shared on social media platforms media outlets, brands, or creators.

Since this feature is new, users may not be aware of all the available channels. To discover and explore different channels, users can go to the “News” tab, click on the “+” icon in the “Channels” section, and select “Search Channels”. Here, users can use filters to find the most active, popular, new, or country-specific channels. There is also a search bar to directly enter the name of a creator, brand, or entity of interest.

Popular channels currently include Netflix, Real Madrid, and Bad Bunny, among others, with millions of followers. Users can access these channels and view all previous publications without receiving notifications unless enabled.

With the introduction of Channels, WhatsApp continues to enhance its platform offering users more options for communication and engagement within a global community.

Sources: WhatsApp