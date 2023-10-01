The Veneto Region opens official WhatsApp channel to engage with citizens

The President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, has announced that the region has reached a milestone of one thousand followers on its official WhatsApp channel. The channel was launched on September 13th, with the aim of providing a simple and fast way for citizens to receive news and updates from the public administration.

Zaia praised the use of WhatsApp as a means to maintain a direct line of communication with citizens and to enhance the transparency of the regional government’s activities. He also noted that the Veneto Region was chosen Meta as the first and only Italian region to experiment with this new mode of conversation, which ensures privacy.

On the WhatsApp channel, the Veneto Region shares daily updates, radio news, local events, and more. Zaia emphasized that this is just the beginning, and the region will continue to add new content and engage followers in solidarity initiatives. He believes that the future of information delivery lies in channels like WhatsApp.

Citizens are encouraged to subscribe to the channel, provide feedback using emoji, and share the link with others to stay updated with the Veneto Region’s news and activities.

This initiative showcases the Veneto Region’s commitment to modern communication methods and its efforts to connect with citizens in an accessible and convenient way. By utilizing WhatsApp, the region aims to foster a more open and transparent relationship with its residents.

