Itatiaia Now Shares News through WhatsApp Channels

Starting Monday, Itatiaia will begin sharing the latest news of the day through its WhatsApp channel. As a result, the existing groups and communities on WhatsApp will soon be deactivated.

A WhatsApp channel is a feature that allows messages to be sent to multiple contacts simultaneously. People, businesses, and others can create their channels, which function similar to channels on Telegram.

These channels can have an unlimited number of participants, and those who subscribe will receive news, interesting facts, information, surveys, and other content directly on their phones. Unlike groups, channels are private, meaning that participants cannot see each other’s contacts, although they can know how many people follow the channel.

There are two main ways to join a WhatsApp channel. The first is clicking on an invitation link. Alternatively, users can search for channels in the directory opening the WhatsApp app, clicking on “Updates” (the icon on the far left of the screen), and then clicking on the “+” symbol and selecting “Find Channels”. By typing “Itatiaia” in the search bar, users will find the suggested list of channels, and they can simply subscribe clicking on the desired one.

All existing groups and communities of Itatiaia on WhatsApp will be deactivated. To continue receiving news from Itatiaia, users will need to subscribe to the channel using the provided link.

The news sent Itatiaia via the WhatsApp channel can be found under the “Updates” section of the app, simply clicking on the icon on the bottom left of the screen.

To activate notifications for the channel, users can simply click on the bell icon at the top right of the screen when accessing the Itatiaia channel.

Source: Itatiaia