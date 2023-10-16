Canal+ CEO Emphasizes Aggregation and In-House Production in Company Strategy

Canal+ Group Chairman and CEO, Maxime Saada, recently received the Variety Vanguard Award at Mipcom. In a conversation with Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton, Saada discussed Canal+’s history and how it has shaped the company’s future strategy. He highlighted the importance of aggregation and in-house production, while also expressing gratitude towards Netflix for showing the way for companies like Canal+ to transform their businesses.

Saada emphasized the challenges that Canal+ has faced throughout its history, including near-disasters and the loss of key rights such as French soccer rights. These experiences have honed the company’s survival instincts and have led to a diversification of its content offerings. In order to reduce dependencies, Canal+ has signed deals with Hollywood studios and forged a significant partnership with Netflix.

The CEO acknowledged the instrumental role that Netflix has played in the company’s evolution, stating that Canal+ owes a lot to the streaming giant. Netflix demonstrated the possibility of building scale and reaching a global audience. Saada also learned from Netflix’s approach to binge-watching, adopting a similar strategy in France.

Canal+’s focus on aggregation has led to the integration of platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Lionsgate, and Apple TV+ into its offerings. Saada sees these partnerships as mutually beneficial, as both Canal+ and Netflix are ultimately encouraging audiences to pay for content.

Saada also discussed Canal+’s expansion in French-speaking Africa, highlighting the region as a significant opportunity for growth. He believes that there are countless untold stories in Africa and sees potential in ramping up production capabilities to give these voices a platform.

Overall, Canal+’s strategy involves reducing dependencies on third-party content and increasing in-house production. While Saada acknowledges the threat posed Amazon and YouTube due to their size and efficiency, he remains open to collaboration, stating that his competitors are also his partners.

