Canal+ CEO Traveled to Netflix to Secure Business Relationship

Canal+ Chairman and CEO Maxime Saada recently revealed his journey to Netflix’s headquarters in Los Gatos, California, six years ago with the intention of establishing a harmonious relationship between the two companies. Saada, driven his commitment to keeping Canal+ thriving, engaged in a lengthy discussion with Reed Hastings, Netflix’s CEO.

Saada aimed to reduce Canal+’s reliance on its French pay-TV business and broaden its scope. He believed that both companies could coexist and work together, even though they were competing for subscribers. Saada emphasized to Hastings that they were aligned in their goal of convincing consumers to pay for TV content.

Saada’s theory was ultimately confirmed when Canal+ and Netflix reached a carriage agreement in 2019. Despite Hastings initially considering them as competitors, Saada proved otherwise through their successful partnership. Canal+ now provides various international streaming services bundled with its pay-TV offerings and has diversified its subscriber base expanding globally, gaining stakes in companies like Multichoice and Viaplay.

Saada expressed his gratitude towards Netflix and its streaming business, acknowledging that they paved the way for films and TV shows to reach a worldwide audience.

Saada highlighted Canal+’s turbulent past, recounting several instances when the company narrowly escaped disaster. Being intimately familiar with these near-failures fueled Saada’s determination to ensure the company’s survival. He described his mindset as that of a survivor, constantly striving to protect the company. In contrast, he recognized that Netflix, as a global player with abundant resources, could have an offensive approach.

Under Saada’s leadership, Canal+ has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from 11 million subscribers in 2015 to over 25 million across 50 territories. Saada’s commitment to diversifying and adapting to a changing industry has enabled Canal+ to thrive and establish itself as a formidable player in the pay-TV and streaming market.

