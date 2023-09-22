WhatsApp is Developing a New Feature for Channel Comments

The popular messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow members of a channel to leave comments on posts. The information comes from WABetaInfo, who found evidence of this feature in the code of the latest beta version of the Android app.

Currently, only the channel administrator has the ability to create new messages in a conversation. However, this new feature will enable other members to participate in the conversation leaving comments, similar to a Facebook page.

The introduction of channel comments is expected to enhance the possibilities for interaction on the platform. It will also provide a way for members to engage in discussions related to the posts, thereby creating a more dynamic and engaging environment.

Privacy settings will be an important consideration for this feature. WABetaInfo suggests that there will be measures in place to protect user phone numbers and prevent unauthorized access to this information. The comment icon will be located next to the recently introduced emoji reactions in the chat.

The inspiration for this feature comes from the messaging app Telegram, which already offers a similar functionality. Telegram users have the ability to leave comments on channel posts, turning the conversations into larger spaces for discussion among members.

The addition of channel comments will not only allow for greater user engagement but also help WhatsApp compete with its rival, Telegram. By offering a wider range of features and catering to a larger audience, WhatsApp aims to solidify its position as the leading messaging platform.

Source: WABetaInfo