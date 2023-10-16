An Artist Creates Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Artwork on Her Face

Artist Mimi Choi is known for her amazing optical illusion artwork, and she has once again left her fans stunned with her latest masterpiece. In a recent Instagram post, Choi painted her face in a way that creates the illusion of her hand emerging from her own visage. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that it is actually a stunning piece of artwork.

Choi’s optical illusion art has gained a lot of attention on social media, with her post receiving over 76,500 likes in just a few hours. Many users left comments expressing their awe and admiration for her talent. One user called it an “incredible talent,” while another praised the way she covered her nose. Another user commented on the addition of nails, stating that it was perfect.

The artist revealed that her inspiration for this artwork came from another artist on Instagram named Mako Vice who creates similar intriguing illustrations. Choi’s unique creations are often fueled the visions she experiences during episodes of sleep paralysis.

Optical illusions have long fascinated people, captivating them with their ability to deceive the eyes and create mind-bending effects. These illusions play tricks on our perception, challenging our visual understanding of reality. Artists like Choi push the boundaries of this art form, using their bodies and faces as canvases to create mesmerizing illusions that captivate and amaze viewers.

Source: Hindustan Times, Arfa Javaid