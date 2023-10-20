Christine Sinclair to Retire from International Football at the End of the Year

After leading Canada to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, captain Christine Sinclair has announced her retirement from international football at the end of the year. Sinclair, who is Canada’s all-time leading scorer with 190 goals, made the decision after Canada’s early exit from the recent Women’s World Cup in Australia. Despite the disappointment, Sinclair expressed her pride in her career and the work she has put into the national team since she was 16 years old.

Sinclair plans to play one more season for the NWSL Portland Thorns before retiring for good. She will also have the opportunity to play four more games for Canada, including two friendlies against Brazil later this month. Canada Soccer is expected to announce two more home games for the team’s final FIFA international window of the year, allowing Sinclair to say goodbye on home soil.

Sinclair’s retirement marks the end of an era for Canadian soccer. She has been the face of Canadian soccer for many years, leading the team to three Olympic medals and inspiring a passion for women’s soccer in the country. Sinclair’s legendary status was solidified with her performance at the 2012 Olympics, where she helped Canada win bronze.

Looking ahead, Sinclair is excited about the next chapter of her life. She plans to spend more time with her family and pursue coaching opportunities. While she is not interested in becoming a head coach, Sinclair is open to being a unit-specific coach, such as coaching strikers. She also acknowledges the work that still needs to be done in Canadian soccer, particularly in developing youth players and establishing a professional league.

Overall, Sinclair’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable career and a new beginning for Canadian soccer. Her contributions to the sport and her legacy as one of the greatest players of all time will not be forgotten.

