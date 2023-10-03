New Campaign Promotes Benefits of Canadian Seal Products

A new campaign called “Good for you. Good for the environment.” is encouraging Canadians to embrace seal products for their numerous benefits. Developed Canadian Seal Products, the campaign features digital ads, videos, and social media content to educate people on why seal oil, meat, and fur are a wise choice for both humans and the environment.

Doug Chiasson, the executive director at the Fur Institute of Canada, explains that seal products offer many advantages. With strict regulations in place to ensure humane and sustainable practices, the seal industry helps manage an overabundant seal population and supports rural and coastal communities in Canada. Chiasson invites Canadians to choose seal products for sustainable, high-quality, and eco-friendly Omega-3 oil, meat, garments, and accessories to benefit humans, pets, and the planet.

The campaign includes creative elements such as videos, display and social ads, email newsletters, collaborations with influencers, and events with chefs and industry experts. It focuses on promoting the benefits of Omega-3 oil, natural meat, and locally designed garments and accessories throughout the Christmas and holidays period.

Seal oil is highlighted as a complete source of EPA, DHA, and DPA, known for its positive impact on cardiovascular health, mental and cognitive health, joint health, and fetal and infant development. It is also easier to digest and absorb compared to fish or plant-based oils.

Seal meat, considered a Canadian superfood, is highly nutritious, containing high levels of protein, iron, and vitamins. It has been proven to increase energy, strengthen muscles, boost immune systems, repair body tissues, and promote red blood cell formation. Seal meat products have become increasingly available in retailers and restaurants in Quebec and are expected to expand into other provinces.

Seal fur and leather, traditionally used for protection in northern and coastal communities, offer a sustainable solution for both function and fashion. They are lightweight, warm, durable, versatile, biodegradable, and resistant to wind and water. Artisans and designers appreciate seal fur for its unique properties.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the sustainability of the seal industry and its contribution to reducing landfill waste. With Canada’s overabundant seal population, estimated at more than 10 million, there is a need for the seal harvest to help protect other marine species. The seal industry has harvested only 10% of its total seal quota in recent years.

Through the campaign, Canadians are encouraged to visit canadiansealproducts.com to learn more about seal products and to support the industry purchasing Canadian seal products.

Sources: Fur Institute of Canada, Canadian Seal Products