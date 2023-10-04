Canadian Publishers Suffering Revenue Losses as Meta Blocks News Content

Small and mid-size publishers in Canada are experiencing significant drops in traffic and revenue as Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, refuses to pay news organizations for their content. This comes as a result of a standoff between Meta and the Canadian government over the newly approved Online News Act. The law requires Meta and Google to compensate domestic media outlets for promoting their news reports.

Meta made the decision to remove news content from Canadian publishers on Facebook and Instagram in August, even though the law doesn’t officially take effect until December 19. As a result, Canadian users are unable to access news content on social media platforms, including from international publications. This move has severely impacted publishers who relied on Facebook for a significant portion of their traffic and revenue.

Jeff Elgie, the chief of Village Media, a hyperlocal media company in Ontario, reported a 20% drop in traffic across the company’s 24 websites since Meta implemented the link blocks. However, Elgie places the blame on the Canadian government for disregarding warnings from news executives about the potential consequences of cracking down on tech companies.

The Canadian government has defended the legislation, drawing attention to other countries considering similar laws. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized the importance of independent journalism for the preservation of democracy.

Under the Online News Act, digital platforms are required to negotiate deals and pay news publishers for sharing their content. If negotiations fail, both parties enter a binding arbitration process to determine fair compensation. The government estimates that digital platforms will be responsible for $170 million in payments to Canadian publishers for the 2023 calendar year, with Google being accountable for the majority of the amount.

This situation mirrors a previous situation in Australia, where a similar law was introduced. Facebook initially banned news content in Australia but eventually lifted the ban after reaching concessions with the government.

Representatives for Meta have not yet responded to requests for comment.

