The recent actions of American social media companies, such as Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google, in blocking Canadian news content on their platforms have raised serious concerns for Canadian media outlets. This move was in response to Canada’s Online News Act, and with Google threatening to take similar action when the law goes into effect at the end of the year, it poses significant challenges for Canadian news organizations that rely on social media to reach their target audiences.

While this situation undoubtedly presents difficulties for Canadian media, it also presents an opportunity to reevaluate communication funding in Canada. The Online News Act aims to address the “market imbalance” between Canadian news outlets and Silicon Valley tech companies, calling for social media platforms to compensate Canadian news organizations for their content.

This issue goes hand in hand with the over-reliance on American telecommunications services, highlighting the need for a reimagined funding model for Canadian communication. This funding conundrum necessitates urgent action.

One potential benefit of this situation is that public outrage may push the government to establish Canadian-centric media policies and a new funding model for emergency information and communication technology. It is time for a revolution in Canadian communication funding policy, making it not only a possibility but a necessity.

The reliance on American media and communication infrastructure to protect Canadian interests is problematic and unsustainable. Canada relies heavily on U.S.-based companies like Google and Meta, which profit from Canadian content and audiences, while only a fraction of that revenue trickles down to Canadian businesses. This has resulted in the closure of local media outlets and an impoverished media landscape.

Moreover, Canada’s emergency alert system, Alert Ready, is at risk due to dwindling media revenues. The funding model for the alert system relies on commercial Canadian cable companies, but as more viewers switch to streaming services, the funding decreases. This presents a significant concern, particularly as emergency situations like wildfires and floods become more frequent and dangerous.

To rectify these issues, Canadians must learn two key lessons. Firstly, they should not rely on American media infrastructure to protect their interests. Secondly, they should not solely depend on ever-changing elected leaders or commercial communication services to support the media that serves the needs of all Canadians.

Additionally, the funding for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has fluctuated over the years, leaving it vulnerable and underfunded. Adequate financing is crucial for public service media, as it determines audience share and public trust. Trust in media is vital for effective emergency responses, and Canada must prioritize stable support for media outlets.

Overall, the blocking of Canadian news American social media companies emphasizes the need for reform in communication funding in Canada. It is imperative to establish Canadian-centric media policies and funding models that ensure the sustainability of Canadian media outlets and emergency communication systems.

