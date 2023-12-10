Newcomer to the UK Perplexed Common Greeting

Summary: Samantha Devine, a Canadian living in the UK, recently shared her confusion over a common greeting in the country. When people greeted her with “alright,” she initially thought something was wrong and was unsure of how to respond. Devine took to TikTok to express her bewilderment, explaining that in Canada, being asked if she was alright would be taken literally, possibly indicating a health concern. She tried responding starting a conversation, but received strange looks in return. Seeking clarification, she asked locals to provide the proper response in the comments section.

Having recently moved to Nottingham with her partner Tyler Welsh, who joined the Panthers hockey team, Devine found herself grappling with cultural nuances. She described how they were accustomed to asking and answering “how are you doing?” back in Canada, but their attempts to replicate this greeting in the UK only led to confusion.

To further add to her confusion, Devine was informed one of her followers that the correct response was “yeah alright ta, you?”, prompting her to inquire about the meaning of “ta.” As her discussion unfolded, some local fans of the Nottingham Panthers suggested she familiarize herself with the local phrase “ayup duck,” while others light-heartedly advised responding with “yeah, good, how are you?” even in the face of extreme circumstances.

Devine’s TikTok video garnered attention from both UK natives and fellow newcomers who could relate to her initial confusion when encountering unfamiliar greetings in a foreign country. While she may not have found a concrete answer to the “alright” greeting just yet, her lighthearted exploration of cultural differences serves as a reminder that adjusting to a new environment can be both perplexing and amusing.

