New Title: Remembering Vivian Silver: A Dedicated Advocate for Peace

Vivian Silver, a passionate peace activist from Canada who had made Israel her home, tragically lost her life during the Hamas attack on Israel last month. While feared to have been taken hostage, it has now been confirmed that Silver was among the 80 people killed during the attack on the Beeri Kibbutz. Her remains were recently discovered at the kibbutz where she lived, bringing closure to her grieving family.

Silver devoted herself to advocating for peace in Israel and was well-known for her activism within the country. She actively participated in various organizations, such as Women Wage Peace, that campaigned for a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region. Silver was deeply committed to denouncing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the blockade of Gaza, which has been in effect since 2007. Her compassion extended to personally driving Gazan children to Israeli hospitals for medical care.

Her tragic demise occurred amidst the devastating October attacks that claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 people in Israel and initiated an ongoing war that has resulted in the loss of over 11,000 lives in Gaza. The violence that unfolded on October 7th affected the Beeri Kibbutz greatly, with Silver seeking refuge in a safe room that was ultimately destroyed Hamas forces. Her last communication with her son, Yonatan, expressed deep concern about the situation, as she feared witnessing a massacre.

Silver’s two devoted sons, who believed she had been kidnapped, had hoped that her advocacy for the rights of Palestinians would ensure her safe return. They tirelessly engaged in various efforts, including marching, meeting with Israeli politicians, and speaking with the media to shed light on their mother’s plight. However, after enduring over a month of uncertainty, they have now come to terms with the heartbreaking truth that she was among those killed during the initial attack.

Vivian Silver’s memory will forever be treasured those who knew her, as she leaves behind a legacy of love, peace, and unwavering dedication to seeking a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

What is a kibbutz?

A kibbutz is a communal settlement in Israel where a group of people live and work together, sharing resources and responsibilities.

