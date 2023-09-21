The Canadian-founded Video Platform Rumble Rejects UK Committee’s Request to Stop Monetization of Russell Brand’s Content Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Rumble, a video platform founded in Toronto that has gained popularity among right-wing pundits and websites, has rejected a request from a British parliamentary committee to suspend monetization of Russell Brand’s content as sexual assault allegations against the comedian are being investigated.

The request was characterized Rumble as “extremely disturbing” and the company stated that it wouldn’t “join a cancel culture mob.” Rumble sees the U.K. Parliament’s attempt to control who is allowed to speak on their platform and earn a living from it as deeply inappropriate and dangerous.

The request was made Dame Caroline Dinenage, the Conservative Party chair of the culture, media, and sport committee, to Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. Dinenage expressed concern that Brand could profit from his content on the platform and asked if Rumble intends to join YouTube in suspending his ability to earn money.

Pavlovski responded on social media, stating that the attacks on Rumble from various angles are relentless but he is committed to defending what’s right. YouTube has already suspended the monetization of Brand’s account due to the serious allegations. The BBC has also removed some of Brand’s material from its streaming archive.

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made four women and emphasizes the importance of a full and serious investigation. His Rumble channel has 1.4 million followers.

Rumble positioned itself as the YouTube for conservatives and has seen major success, particularly in the United States. It gained traction among Americans frustrated with perceived censorship social media tech firms. The platform exploded in engagement in 2020 when right-wing commentators flocked to it during a contentious election year and amid anger over COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the controversy, Rumble has continued to host content from Russian state-controlled RT News and has 78 million active monthly users worldwide.

Definitions:

– Monetize: To earn money from a product, content, or platform.

– Cancel culture: A term used to refer to the practice of withdrawing support or boycotting individuals or organizations deemed to have engaged in offensive or objectionable behavior.

