Facing Perception: Disproportionate Punishment in the Canadian Forces

The Canadian Forces is under scrutiny for its handling of inappropriate activities on social media, with a perceived disparity in punishments between lower-ranking soldiers and senior officers, according to military documents obtained the Ottawa Citizen. The concern arose after an article shed light on social media comments about military sexual assault, particularly regarding allegations against Lieutenant General Trevor Cadieu.

Serving and retired officers were found to have supported or promoted social media posts dismissing accusations against senior officers and suggesting that the women reporting sexual assault were actually guilty parties. Survivors of sexual assault expressed outrage, pointing out that none of the officers responsible faced disciplinary actions for their online conduct.

In response to these concerns, a high-level meeting took place on June 28, 2022, where Lieutenant General Frances Allen, the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, acknowledged that such social media use contradicted the values and cultural change efforts of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). It was also noted that there is a perception that the CAF applies more frequent and severe punishments to junior members compared to senior members for infractions of this nature.

As a result of the meeting, the military’s public affairs branch was instructed to issue guidelines on acceptable social media use Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre. The senior officers recognized the need for improved communication regarding displeasure with social media violations, both internally and externally.

Canadian Forces members are bound the military’s Code of Service Discipline, which holds individuals accountable if their actions or words bring discredit to the military. Online activity, whether on or off duty, should not compromise the military’s reputation or hinder collaboration with other parties.

While the Canadian Forces previously cracked down on military personnel challenging government policies or supporting demonstrations, no disciplinary actions were taken against officers publicly expressing support for Cadieu or questioning the motives of sexual assault survivors. The meetings highlight a distinction between social media use that criticizes government policy and use that reveals a lack of judgment.

The recent decision the Ontario Court of Justice to stay the sexual assault charge against Cadieu raises further questions about timeliness in the trial process. Justice Larry O’Brien cited a nine-month delay in the defense receiving the complainant’s statement, which was initially provided to military police.

It is crucial for the Canadian Forces to address public perception and ensure consistent accountability across all ranks when it comes to inappropriate behavior on social media.

