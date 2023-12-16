Google to Pay Canada’s News Media Outlets $75 Million Annually in Historic Deal

Google has reached an unprecedented agreement with Canada’s news media outlets, agreeing to pay $75 million per year in exchange for the distribution of their content. The deal is part of the Online News Act, which aims to support Canada’s struggling news sector. The majority of the payment will go to print media, which heavily relies on online platforms for content distribution.

This landmark agreement comes after intense negotiations and pressure tactics, including social media platforms blocking news content in Canada to avoid compensating media companies. The Canadian government and Google have hailed the deal as “historic,” with Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pascale St-Onge, calling it a significant accomplishment for the country.

The move Google to compensate Canadian news outlets follows a similar discussion in India. In February of this year, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi proposed that tech giants should share ad revenue with media organizations that produce original content. Modi noted that newspapers and TV channels were losing advertising revenue due to the entry of big technology companies into the market. He emphasized the need for an “Atmanirbhar news industry” and suggested that provisions for revenue sharing should be included in the Digital India Act.

The Digital India Act is set to replace the Information and Technology Act, 2000, and will regulate platforms, user harms, and the ethical use of technology. While consultations have been ongoing, the draft bill has not yet been made public. Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently stated that the bill may be tabled after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, citing the need for further consultation and debate.

Google’s agreement with Canada’s news media outlets signifies a significant shift in the relationship between tech giants and the news industry. As media companies continue to face challenges in the digital era, finding sustainable models for revenue generation and content distribution remains a critical issue.