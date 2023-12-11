New Amendments in the Competition Act: A Step Towards Addressing Fossil Fuel Greenwashing

The recent amendments in Canada’s Competition Act have aimed to tackle the issue of false marketing and deceptive practices fossil fuel companies. While the act primarily focuses on preventing anti-competitive practices, it includes provisions that enable the Competition Bureau to pursue companies for misleading environmental claims. However, experts argue that the act falls short in addressing broad sustainability claims the oil and gas industry and lacks enforcement measures.

The amendments require companies to provide evidence to back their environmental claims, extending the previous requirement of substantiating claims related to product performance, efficacy, or longevity. This step is a positive move towards ensuring transparency and accountability in environmental advertising. However, skeptics suggest that the rules may be vague enough for companies to argue that they only apply to claims about climate change adaptation, rather than overall mitigation efforts.

One example of greenwashing that could potentially fall outside the scope of the Competition Act is the Pathways Alliance’s national ad campaign. The campaign promotes the group’s “net-zero plan,” but fails to mention that it excludes 80% of the companies’ greenhouse gas emissions. While the campaign is under evaluation the Competition Bureau, concerns remain about the effectiveness of the act in addressing such deceptive practices.

In addition to addressing false marketing claims, the amendments also include provisions that allow individuals to sue companies directly for greenwashing and aim to reduce planned obsolescence. They also encourage collaboration on sustainability initiatives without the risk of conspiracy accusations. However, critics argue that these changes do not go far enough to address the urgent need for decarbonizing the economy and transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Other countries have taken more aggressive stances in addressing greenwashing. France, for instance, has banned ads for fossil fuels and requires companies to include research backing their ecological claims. The European Union has also implemented regulations to prohibit common types of fossil fuel greenwashing. Some cities, including Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Liverpool, have banned or pledged to ban fossil fuel advertising.

While the recent amendments in the Competition Act represent some progress, experts suggest that more substantial changes are necessary. Ensuring strict enforcement of greenwashing rules and investing in resources for comprehensive investigations will be crucial in accelerating the green transition and holding companies accountable for their environmental claims.