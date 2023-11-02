The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced its disapproval of the Canadian government’s decision to ban the use of WeChat on government-issued mobile devices. The spokesperson for the Ministry stated that this move Canada is an overstretching of the concept of national security and an abuse of state power.

Canada’s decision to ban the popular messaging app was announced Anita Anand, the President of the Treasury Board, who highlighted the potential risks to privacy and security associated with WeChat and the Kaspersky suite of applications. The Chief Information Officer of Canada determined that these apps provide significant access to the device’s contents, posing a threat to the security and integrity of government networks and data.

However, the Chinese government has taken a different stance on the matter. Their spokesperson emphasized that WeChat is a social media platform run a private company and called for Canada to provide hard evidence to justify their ban. The Chinese government has been enforcing strict adherence to local laws and regulations Chinese companies doing business overseas and believes that Canada should adopt a fair and non-discriminatory approach.

While the Chinese spokesperson criticized the ban, they also expressed hope that Canada would abandon any ideological bias and create a favorable environment for Chinese companies to operate in. They urged Canada to uphold the principles of the market economy and reassess their decision based on concrete evidence.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Canada ban WeChat?

A: Canada banned WeChat due to concerns about the app’s potential risks to privacy and security on government-issued mobile devices.

Q: What does China think about the ban?

A: China believes that the ban exaggerates the concept of national security and accuses Canada of abusing state power. They also request solid evidence to support the ban.

Q: Will the ban affect Canadian businesses and individuals using WeChat?

A: The ban specifically targets government-issued mobile devices and does not apply to businesses or individuals using WeChat on personal devices.