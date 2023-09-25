Canadian Parliament under Fire for Honoring Veteran with Nazi Ties

Canadian Jewish organizations and social media critics are condemning the Canadian Parliament for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for the Nazis during an event featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the country. The man in question, Yaroslav Hunka, served in the First Ukrainian Division, also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, which was implicated in the mass murder of Jews and declared a criminal organization during the Nuremberg Trials.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Canadian nonprofit dedicated to Holocaust education, expressed their outrage and called for an apology and explanation from the Canadian Parliament. Social media commenters joined in condemning the celebration of Hunka, referring to him as a “literal Nazi” and a “monster.”

The Canadian House of Commons Speaker, Anthony Rota, invited Hunka and introduced him as a war hero. However, Rota has since expressed regret for his decision, stating that he was not aware of all the information regarding Hunka’s past at the time. The Prime Minister’s Office also issued a statement, accepting responsibility for the invitation and recognition and emphasizing that no advance notice was given to the Ukrainian delegation or the Prime Minister’s Office.

This controversial incident occurred during Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Canada’s support on the battlefield, financially, and through humanitarian aid. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to Ukraine and stated that Canada has provided approximately $6.7 billion USD in military and humanitarian support since the war began.

In a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust distortion, the Canadian Parliament’s applause for an individual with ties to the Nazi regime has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for accountability.

