Canada Temporarily Adjusts Staff Presence in India Amidst Safety Concerns

Canada has decided to temporarily adjust its staff presence in India due to escalating tensions between the two countries. The move comes after Canadian diplomats reportedly received threats on social media platforms, prompting the Canadian government to prioritize the safety of its diplomats. In addition to the temporary adjustment, Canada has also requested increased security for its embassies, consulates, and high commissions in India.

On the other hand, security has been reinforced at India’s missions in Canada following threats from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organization. The SFJ had posted “Kill India” posters in July and issued threats to “shut down Indian missions” on September 25. As a result, India has urged for improved security at its consulates in Toronto and Vancouver, as well as the high commission in Ottawa.

Despite the tensions, the Canadian government has dismissed India’s travel warning for its citizens, emphasizing that Canada is a safe country. Canadian public safety minister Dominic Leblanc reassured the public that adequate security measures are in place.

Responding to the evolving situation, Canadian MP Chandra Arya has condemned the targeted attacks and threats against Hindu-Canadians. Arya has encouraged Hindu-Canadians to remain calm, vigilant, and report any incidents of Hinduphobia to law enforcement agencies. He highlighted a recent attack the leader of the Khalistan movement in Canada and the president of the Sikhs for Justice, who called for Hindu-Canadians to return to India.

In conclusion, Canada has taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its diplomats amidst escalating tensions with India. Both countries have called for increased security at their respective missions, and Canada has dismissed India’s travel warning. Canadian MP Arya has urged Hindu-Canadians to stay calm and report any incidents of discrimination or threats to the authorities.

Definitions:

– Embassies: Offices of a country’s government in a foreign country, representing the country’s interests.

– Consulates: Offices of a country’s government in a foreign country, providing services to its citizens.

– High Commissions: The diplomatic representation of a Commonwealth country in another Commonwealth country.

Sources: Hindustan Times report (source article)