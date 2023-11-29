New Canadian Law: Google Commits $100 Million to Support News Industry

As part of an effort to comply with a new Canadian law, Google has agreed to contribute $100 million Canadian dollars annually to support the country’s news industry. This move comes after Canada passed the Online News Act, which requires tech companies to pay publishers for their content. The agreement with Google ensures that Canadian news will continue to be searchable on the platform, avoiding a potential blockage.

Unlike Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, which has already been blocking Canadian news content, Google has chosen to support local journalism in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his appreciation for Google’s commitment, highlighting the company’s responsibility towards journalistic integrity. In contrast, Meta has been criticized for neglecting its duties towards democratic institutions.

Under the agreement, Google will provide financial support to various news businesses across the country, with the $100 million contribution indexed to inflation. Canadian Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pascale St-Onge, emphasized that this agreement demonstrates the effectiveness and equity of the new legislation. St-Onge also stated that Canada reserves the right to reconsider the regulations if better deals are struck elsewhere in the world.

While Google’s commitment is seen as a positive step for the news sector, Meta’s refusal to comply with the Online News Act has raised concerns. St-Onge criticized Meta for allowing disinformation and misinformation to flourish on its platform instead of supporting Canada’s news system. With Meta’s platforms blocking news content, the Canadian news industry faces significant risks, including job losses and closures of newsrooms.

Kent Walker, president of global affairs at Google and Alphabet, expressed gratitude to the Canadian Minister and affirmed Google’s commitment to directing valuable traffic to Canadian publishers. This agreement comes as other countries grapple with similar challenges in their media landscapes.

FAQ

What is the Online News Act?

The Online News Act is a new Canadian law that requires tech companies to pay publishers for using their content online. It aims to support the news industry and ensure fairness in the digital landscape.

Why did Google agree to contribute $100 million?

Google’s agreement to contribute $100 million annually is in compliance with the Canadian law. It demonstrates their commitment to supporting journalism, particularly local journalism, in Canada.

Why is Meta blocking Canadian news content?

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been blocking Canadian news content as a response to the Online News Act. They argue that the law is based on the incorrect premise that they unfairly benefit from news content shared on their platforms.

What are the implications of Meta’s block on Canadian news?

The block imposed Meta has significant implications for the Canadian news industry. It jeopardizes the health of the industry and puts jobs at risk. It also hinders access to reliable news for people in Canada.

Will Google’s agreement impact the media landscape worldwide?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believes that Google’s commitment will resonate globally as other countries face similar challenges in their media landscapes. The agreement sets a precedent for tech companies to support journalism and may influence discussions in other jurisdictions.