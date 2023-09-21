Canadian Diplomats Temporarily Withdrawn from India Amid Rising Tensions

The Canadian government has decided to withdraw some of its diplomats from India as tensions escalate between the two countries. The move comes after Canada accused the Indian government of being involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh community leader in Surrey, B.C. Nijjar was shot dead masked gunmen in June, and he was known for his advocacy for a separate state for Sikhs in India called Khalistan.

Jean-Pierre Godbout, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, confirmed that the decision was made to ensure the safety of Canadian diplomats in light of the heightened tensions. Some diplomats have reportedly received threats on various social media platforms. While all of Canada’s diplomatic offices in India will remain open, the presence of staff will be adjusted temporarily.

The Canadian government is assessing its staff complement in India on a case-by-case basis. The decision to withdraw diplomats is based on factors such as the professional profile of an employee and personal circumstances. Canada’s High Commission in New Delhi and consulates in Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Mumbai will continue their operations under the adjusted staff presence.

Godbout emphasized that Canada expects Indian authorities to provide security for the remaining Canadian diplomats in India, just as Canada is responsible for protecting Indian diplomats in Canada, in accordance with the Vienna conventions.

In response to Canada’s allegations, India issued a travel advisory warning its citizens to exercise extreme caution when traveling to Canada. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc rejected the notion that Canada is unsafe and dismissed the Indian advisory, stating that Canada is a safe country.

As the investigation into Nijjar’s murder continues, Canadian authorities are cautious about sharing detailed information that could compromise the ongoing investigation.

