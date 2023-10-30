Canadian Government Prohibits Use of WeChat and Kaspersky Applications on Official Mobile Devices

The Canadian authorities have made a significant move announcing the ban of the Chinese messaging application, WeChat, and the Russian cybersecurity application, Kaspersky, on all official mobile devices supplied the government. This decision aims to safeguard the security of information and government networks.

The Treasury Board of Canada has stated that they regularly monitor potential threats and take immediate action to address risks. In this case, the Director of Information of Canada has determined that the combined use of WeChat and Kaspersky poses an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security. These applications provide considerable access to device content.

The Canadian government emphasizes that the prohibition of these two applications is in place to ensure the safety and protection of Canadian government networks and data, aligning with the approach of their international partners.

While the risks of using these applications are apparent, the Canadian government, at present, has no evidence that any government or confidential information has been compromised or is in the hands of the respective Chinese and Russian companies.

Additionally, the Canadian authorities have left the decision of using these applications in the hands of individual citizens, stating that it is a personal choice.

FAQ

Why has the Canadian government banned WeChat and Kaspersky on official mobile devices?

The ban is aimed at maintaining the security of information and government networks, as the Canadian authorities believe that the use of these applications poses an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.

Is there any evidence of compromised government or confidential information?

At present, there is no evidence that any government or confidential information has been compromised or is in the hands of the respective Chinese and Russian companies.

Can individual citizens still use WeChat and Kaspersky?

Yes, the Canadian authorities have left the decision of using these applications to individual citizens, stating that it is a personal choice.