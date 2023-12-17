Meta Refuses to Pay for News Sharing in Canada Despite Government Push

In a bid to address concerns about declining revenue in the Canadian media industry, the Canadian government has implemented the Online News Act, which requires large technology companies to compensate news publishers for sharing links to their content. While Alphabet’s Google has agreed to comply and pay C$100 million annually to news publishers, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has decided to block news sharing in Canada instead of paying.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his determination to push Meta to comply with the new law, emphasizing the need for the company to invest in the journalistic integrity of the media. However, Meta remains resolute in its decision, stating that news outlets voluntarily use their free services and that the release of the final regulations does not affect their business decision.

The government’s enforcement of the Online News Act is scheduled to begin on December 19. The law targets technology companies with over 20 million unique monthly users and annual revenues of C$1 billion or more. As of now, Google and Meta are the only platforms that meet these criteria in Canada.

The blocking of news sharing on Facebook and Instagram Meta has been ongoing since August, with the company asserting that news holds no economic value for their businesses. This move Meta mirrors similar actions taken other internet companies around the world.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will closely monitor the compliance of Facebook and Meta with the new law. Paul Deegan, CEO of News Media Canada, commended the government for providing a balanced and predictable framework and urged Meta to follow Google’s lead.

The implementation of the Online News Act signifies a global trend in regulating internet companies and addressing the concerns of news publishers struggling in the online advertising market. It remains to be seen how Meta will navigate the Canadian government’s push for compliance and the potential impact on the country’s media landscape.