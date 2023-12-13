Impact of Social Media Training on Player Protection

A recent study examining abuse on social media during the Women’s World Cup revealed that the U.S. and Argentina were the most targeted teams. However, the Canadian team managed to avoid significant abuse due to effective social media training and a strong team culture.

The report analyzed over 5.1 million posts and comments in 35 different languages, highlighting the pervasive issue of online abuse. More than 400,000 comments were reported and hidden, indicating the severity of the problem. While Canada was not listed among the 10 most-targeted teams, it is crucial to acknowledge the proactive measures taken to protect the players.

Canadian coach, Bev Priestman, emphasized the importance of social media training in today’s world. She highlighted that while the results did not surprise her, the team’s focus on safeguarding its players is paramount. It is evident that abusive behavior on social media platforms is prevalent, and addressing this issue is a priority.

Priestman credited the team’s policy of not discussing media content within their environment as a way to shield the players from negative online experiences. This policy, along with a culture of minimal social media usage during tournaments, has been successful in keeping the players focused on their goals.

The objective is to ensure that players remain present and stay on the path to success without being distracted the opinions of others. By implementing these measures, the Canadian team has helped protect their players from the potentially damaging effects of online abuse.

In conclusion, social media training and a strong team policy have played a significant role in safeguarding the Canadian team from online abuse. While the study highlights the widespread issue of abusive content, it also underscores the importance of proactive measures taken teams to protect their athletes.