Female Soccer Players Face Alarming Levels of Online Abuse, Reports Reveal

A recent study conducted FIFA and FIFPRO has shed light on the escalating issue of social media abuse faced female soccer players. The study, which looked at data collected during the Women’s World Cup, revealed that one in five players experienced targeted discriminatory, abusive, or threatening messages online. Shockingly, these players were found to be 29% more likely to receive online abuse compared to their male counterparts during the 2022 Men’s World Cup.

The analysis of abusive content from various social media platforms showed that almost half of the detected and verified abusive messages were homophobic, sexual, or sexist in nature. The report also identified the United States and Argentina as the teams most targeted for abuse.

Canada’s national team coach, Bev Priestman, expressed her lack of surprise at these findings. She highlighted the importance of social media training and strategies to protect players in the face of such abuse. Despite not featuring on the list of most-targeted teams, Priestman credited the team culture in Canada for helping to shelter her players, explaining that they have implemented a policy of not discussing media-related matters within the team environment. This policy aims to keep the focus on their game and prevent players from being swayed the opinions of others.

The alarming prevalence of online abuse directed towards female soccer players underscores the urgent need for effective measures to address this issue. The findings of this report should serve as a wake-up call to sports organizations, social media platforms, and society as a whole. It is imperative that steps are taken to create safe online spaces where athletes can freely express themselves without fear of harassment or discrimination.

It is our collective responsibility to support and protect female athletes, both on and off the field. Only through concerted efforts and collaboration can we eliminate online abuse and create an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive.