Taliban Spokesman Claims Over 2,000 Killed in Afghanistan Earthquake

A deadly earthquake in Afghanistan has left more than 2,000 people dead, according to a Taliban government spokesman. However, this figure has not been independently verified as of Sunday afternoon. If confirmed, this earthquake would be one of the deadliest to hit the country in the past twenty years.

In the aftermath of the quake, people in the city of Herat were seen desperately trying to dig out the dead and injured, using their hands to clear away rocks and debris. Survivors and victims were found trapped under collapsed buildings, covered in dust.

As of Sunday, Global Affairs Canada reported that no Canadians were known to be missing or killed as a result of the earthquake. There are 880 Canadians registered in Afghanistan, but registration is voluntary.

Ahmed Hussen, Canada’s Minister of International Development, expressed the government’s concern and stated that they are closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders confirmed that the regional hospital in Herat, where the organization operates pediatric in-patient wards, did not suffer any damage from the earthquake.

Teams from Doctors Without Borders quickly evacuated all the children in critical condition after the first earthquake hit. They have also sent mass casualty kits to treat up to 400 wounded patients and stationed a medical team at the hospital’s emergency room for additional support if needed.

The agency has set up five medical tents at the hospital and has already treated over 300 patients as of Saturday afternoon. With the situation ongoing, further updates are expected.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press