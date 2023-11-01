Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky on Government Devices

Canada has announced the banning of WeChat and Kaspersky on government mobile devices due to concerns over security and privacy. The applications will be immediately removed from the devices provided the Canadian government, and users will be blocked from downloading them in the future.

The ban was issued in a statement the Canadian Finance Committee following the assessment the Chief Information Officer of Canada, who determined that the WeChat messaging app and Kaspersky antivirus software posed “unacceptable risks to privacy and security.”

“The removal and blocking of WeChat and Kaspersky is aimed at ensuring the security, protection, and compatibility of the Canadian government’s network and data with the approach of international partners,” the statement reads.

In response to Canada’s decision, Kaspersky expressed surprise and disappointment. They were not given any warning or opportunity to address the concerns raised the Canadian government.

While the government of Canada does not interfere with the downloading and usage of WeChat and Kaspersky on citizens’ mobile devices, it recommends that users refer to the online guidelines provided the Communications Security Establishment to assess the risks involved.

Earlier in February, Canada had banned TikTok, the short-video app owned ByteDance (China), from government devices due to similar concerns regarding privacy and security.

Mona Fortier, the Chair of the Canadian Finance Committee, stated that the data collection methods of TikTok, a Chinese company’s application, provided significant access to content on smartphones.

According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when the government banned TikTok, many Canadian citizens and businesses would “think about the security of their data and make choices accordingly.”

FAQ

1. Why did Canada ban WeChat and Kaspersky?

Canada banned WeChat and Kaspersky on government devices due to concerns over security and privacy risks that these applications pose.

2. What is the recommendation for WeChat and Kaspersky users in Canada?

While the Canadian government does not interfere with citizens’ usage of WeChat and Kaspersky on their mobile devices, it advises users to consult the guidelines provided the Communications Security Establishment to assess the associated risks.

3. Has Canada banned any other apps before?

Yes, earlier in February, Canada banned TikTok from government devices due to similar concerns regarding privacy and security.