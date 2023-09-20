Controversy Surrounding Punjabi Singer Shubh’s Instagram Story

A recent Instagram story shared Punjabi singer Shubh has caused major controversy and backlash. The post featured a distorted map of India, with the states of Haryana and Punjab blackened out, accompanied the caption “Pray for Punjab.” This post has not been well received, with many accusing the singer of supporting Khalistani elements.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has been one of the strongest voices against Shubh’s actions. They have demanded the cancellation of his upcoming concert in Mumbai, stating that there is no place for those who support Khalistanis, as they are seen as enemies of India’s unity and integrity. If proper action is not taken, the BJYM threatens to oppose the organizers of the concert.

In addition to the political backlash, Indian company boAt has also withdrawn its sponsorship of the tour following the allegations. They released a statement expressing their decision to distance themselves from the controversy, emphasizing their commitment to fostering a vibrant music culture in India.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who previously expressed Shubh as his favorite artist, has unfollowed him on social media. This move Kohli highlights the extent of the backlash faced the singer and adds to the growing controversy.

As of now, Shubh has not responded to the controversy surrounding his Instagram story. It remains to be seen how he will address the accusations and attempt to restore his reputation in light of the backlash.

Definitions:

– Khalistanis: Refers to individuals or groups advocating for a separate Sikh state called Khalistan, primarily in Punjab, India.

– Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM): The youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an Indian political party.

– boAt: An Indian consumer electronics company primarily known for its audio products.

