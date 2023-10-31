Canada Imposes Ban on WeChat and Kaspersky

Canada’s federal government recently made a significant move banning the use of Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus software Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices. The decision was based on concerns regarding privacy and security risks, as reported Reuters.

This development has sparked criticism from both the Chinese and Russian governments. China’s foreign ministry expressed its discontent, stating that the ban on Chinese enterprises lacked substantial evidence and unfairly suppressed their activities. Chinese government spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged Canada to set aside its ideological biases and create a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises. Similarly, a spokesperson for Kaspersky expressed surprise and disappointment at the sudden decision, emphasizing that it was made without prior warning or an opportunity for the company to address the government’s concerns.

While Canada’s Treasury Board clarified that there was no evidence of compromised government information, it highlighted the significant access to device contents that these applications possess, making their use inherently risky. The government’s decision to ban WeChat and Kaspersky reflects its commitment to prioritize the privacy and security of government-issued mobile devices.

This ban is not an isolated incident, as Canada previously banned the popular video app TikTok, owned Chinese company Bytedance, due to similar concerns about privacy and security. The Canadian government is taking proactive steps to ensure the protection of sensitive information and uphold the integrity of its communication systems.

Overall, this ban serves as a reminder of the increasing scrutiny on the use of certain foreign apps and software, driven concerns over data privacy and national security. It also underscores the growing tension between countries regarding the regulation and influence of international technology companies.

