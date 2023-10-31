New Measures Implemented to Protect Government Devices in Canada

The Canadian government has recently taken steps to enhance privacy and security measures banning certain applications from government smartphones and other mobile devices. In an effort to safeguard sensitive information, the popular Chinese messaging app, WeChat, and software the Russian cybersecurity firm, Kaspersky, have been prohibited from being installed on government-issued devices.

The decision to ban these applications is based on concerns regarding the potential risks they pose to privacy and security. The Canadian treasury board, responsible for overseeing public administration, stated that the collection methods used these applications grant extensive access to device contents, posing clear risks. Therefore, to ensure the protection of government networks and data, the suite of applications has been promptly removed from government devices.

While there is currently no evidence of compromised government information, the ban serves as a precautionary measure. By aligning with the security approach of international partners, the Canadian government aims to maintain the integrity of its networks and data.

In response to the ban, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, criticized the Canadian government, claiming that the ban on Chinese enterprises lacked substantial evidence and was disguised as a means to preserve data security. The Chinese ministry further asserted that such actions exploited national power and unjustly suppressed the activities of enterprises from specific countries.

On the other hand, Kaspersky expressed surprise and disappointment over the ban imposed on its software. The company emphasized that the decision was made without prior warning or an opportunity to address the government’s concerns. Kaspersky maintained that there was no evidence or due process justifying the ban, suggesting that it was influenced geopolitical factors rather than an objective evaluation of the company’s products and services.

In addition to WeChat and Kaspersky, other applications have also been banned from government devices in Canada. Earlier this year, the use of TikTok was prohibited over concerns surrounding privacy and cybersecurity.

With these measures in place, the Canadian government demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining the security of its networks and data. By scrutinizing potential risks and taking proactive steps, it aims to create a secure business environment for its operations.

